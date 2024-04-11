Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $12.79?

In recent trading session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.79 trading at $0.21 or 1.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.57B. That most recent trading price of IOVA’s stock is at a discount of -43.32% from its 52-week high price of $18.33 and is indicating a premium of 74.9% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.65%, in the last five days IOVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $12.79 price level, adding 7.92% to its value on the day. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 57.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.97% in past 5-day. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) showed a performance of -13.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.43 million shares which calculate 2.79 days to cover the short interests.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 211.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.93% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13,547.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.07 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $200k and $238k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 935.00% while estimating it to be 11,916.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.25% during past 5 years.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.20% institutions for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at IOVA for having 20.4 million shares of worth $143.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $119.69 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.87 million shares of worth $53.58 million or 3.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $46.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.