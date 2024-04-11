Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.00?

In last trading session, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) saw 2.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.00 trading at -$0.08 or -1.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.40M. That closing price of LUNR’s stock is at a discount of -165.0% from its 52-week high price of $13.25 and is indicating a premium of 58.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.57%, in the last five days LUNR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $5.00 price level, adding 21.88% to its value on the day. Intuitive Machines Inc’s shares saw a change of 95.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.39% in past 5-day. Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) showed a performance of -15.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.77 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intuitive Machines Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.14% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 142.20% in the current quarter and calculating -102.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 236.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $55.9 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $62.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $18.24 million and $17.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 206.50% while estimating it to be 245.80% for the next quarter.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.43% institutions for Intuitive Machines Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. CPMG INC is the top institutional holder at LUNR for having 1.24 million shares of worth $10.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Quarry LP, which was holding about 0.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.54 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.19 million shares of worth $1.57 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56398.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.