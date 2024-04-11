InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.36?

In recent trading session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at -$0.01 or -1.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.21M. That most recent trading price of INM’s stock is at a discount of -477.78% from its 52-week high price of $2.08 and is indicating a premium of 19.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 276.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.41%, in the last five days INM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.33% in past 5-day. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) showed a performance of 7.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56970.0 shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.00% from the last financial year’s standing. 1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.49 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.03 million and $2.31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.10% while estimating it to be -22.60% for the next quarter. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.17% during past 5 years.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.28% institutions for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at INM for having 13672.0 shares of worth $12667.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 1834.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1699.0.