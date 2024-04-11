Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.94?

In recent trading session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.94 trading at $0.55 or 16.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $82.88M. That most recent trading price of HYMC’s stock is at a discount of -46.7% from its 52-week high price of $5.78 and is indicating a premium of 58.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 284.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.19%, in the last five days HYMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $3.94 price level, adding 7.29% to its value on the day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of 61.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.00% in past 5-day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) showed a performance of 76.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.95 million shares which calculate 6.44 days to cover the short interests.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 29 and May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.47% institutions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at HYMC for having 7.27 million shares of worth $2.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.49 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.61 million shares of worth $1.36 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.69 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.