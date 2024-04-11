Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.35?

In last trading session, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) saw 9.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.35 trading at $0.34 or 33.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $168.41M. That closing price of HUBC’s stock is at a discount of -966.67% from its 52-week high price of $14.40 and is indicating a premium of 49.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 33.66%, in the last five days HUBC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 28.57% to its value on the day. Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s shares saw a change of -37.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 87.76% in past 5-day. Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) showed a performance of 14.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.34 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

HUBC Dividends

Hub Cyber Security Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.98% institutions for Hub Cyber Security Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at HUBC for having 1976.0 shares of worth $2667.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, which was holding about 1286.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1736.0.