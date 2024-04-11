How To Know If TuanChe Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TC) Is Expensive At $1.64.

In recent trading session, TuanChe Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TC) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at -$0.16 or -8.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.38M. That most recent trading price of TC’s stock is at a discount of -860.37% from its 52-week high price of $15.75 and is indicating a premium of 14.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 54370.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 73.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TuanChe Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.88%, in the last five days TC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 28.07% to its value on the day. TuanChe Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -46.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.53% in past 5-day. TuanChe Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TC) showed a performance of -10.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2240.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

TuanChe Ltd ADR (TC) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $167.45 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $167.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.32% during past 5 years.

TC Dividends

TuanChe Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TuanChe Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.08% institutions for TuanChe Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TC for having 1.99 million shares of worth $1.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 79782.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39891.0.