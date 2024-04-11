How To Know If Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) Is Expensive At $2.43.

In recent trading session, Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at -$0.06 or -2.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $707.32M. That most recent trading price of TGB’s stock is at a discount of -6.17% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and is indicating a premium of 56.79% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.21%, in the last five days TGB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 5.81% to its value on the day. Taseko Mines Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 73.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.87% in past 5-day. Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) showed a performance of 41.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.09 million shares which calculate 2.61 days to cover the short interests.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taseko Mines Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 96.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.73% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 400.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.38 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.28% institutions for Taseko Mines Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TGB for having 10.7 million shares of worth $25.91 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 3.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 7.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.46 million.

On the other hand, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 10.24 million shares of worth $24.81 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.18 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $17.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.