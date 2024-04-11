How To Know If Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) Is Expensive At $0.43.

In recent trading session, Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at -$0.03 or -6.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.54M. That most recent trading price of SNGX’s stock is at a discount of -876.74% from its 52-week high price of $4.20 and is indicating a premium of 11.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.89%, in the last five days SNGX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 14.85% to its value on the day. Soligenix Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.30% in past 5-day. Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) showed a performance of -39.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Soligenix Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 209.46% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.40% in the current quarter and calculating 9.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $200k and $207k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.94% during past 5 years.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.66% institutions for Soligenix Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNGX for having 92792.0 shares of worth $40670.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 80651.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35349.0.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 80527.0 shares of worth $35294.0 or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50865.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $22294.0 in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.