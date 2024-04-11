How To Know If Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) Is Expensive At $9.88.

In recent trading session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.88 trading at -$0.23 or -2.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.68B. That most recent trading price of SHLS’s stock is at a discount of -186.84% from its 52-week high price of $28.34 and is indicating a discount of -0.3% from its 52-week low price of $9.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.28%, in the last five days SHLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $9.88 price level, adding 8.43% to its value on the day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.32% in past 5-day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) showed a performance of -18.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.25 million shares which calculate 6.22 days to cover the short interests.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shoals Technologies Group Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.69% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -57.10% in the current quarter and calculating -21.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $97.69 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $111.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $105.09 million and $115.39 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.00% while estimating it to be -3.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.43% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.38% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.40%.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 123.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 127.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 123.99% institutions for Shoals Technologies Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SHLS for having 19.15 million shares of worth $489.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 16.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $413.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.24 million shares of worth $133.95 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.47 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $115.92 million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.