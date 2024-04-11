How To Know If Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) Is Expensive At $0.15.

In last trading session, Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) saw 4.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.01 or 8.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.06M. That closing price of RCON’s stock is at a discount of -213.33% from its 52-week high price of $0.47 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 237.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.81%, in the last five days RCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 8.54% to its value on the day. Recon Technology Ltd’s shares saw a change of -35.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.44% in past 5-day. Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) showed a performance of 2.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26970.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.29 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.93% during past 5 years.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.19% institutions for Recon Technology Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RCON for having 3.15 million shares of worth $1.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.