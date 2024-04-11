How To Know If Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Is Expensive At $7.91.

In last trading session, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw 2.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.91 trading at -$0.26 or -3.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.18B. That closing price of OCUL’s stock is at a discount of -42.98% from its 52-week high price of $11.31 and is indicating a premium of 74.72% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.18%, in the last five days OCUL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $7.91 price level, adding 11.52% to its value on the day. Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s shares saw a change of 77.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.39% in past 5-day. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) showed a performance of -18.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.16 million shares which calculate 2.7 days to cover the short interests.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ocular Therapeutix Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 179.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.33% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 51.30% in the current quarter and calculating 23.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.41 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.38% during past 5 years.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.11% institutions for Ocular Therapeutix Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Summer Road LLC is the top institutional holder at OCUL for having 6.12 million shares of worth $31.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Opaleye Management Inc., which was holding about 5.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.31 million shares of worth $11.93 million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.23% of company’s stock.