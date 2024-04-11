How To Know If Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) Is Expensive At $3.05.

In last trading session, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at -$0.18 or -5.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $668.10M. That closing price of NUVB’s stock is at a discount of -36.39% from its 52-week high price of $4.16 and is indicating a premium of 68.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.57%, in the last five days NUVB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $3.05 price level, adding 21.19% to its value on the day. Nuvation Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 101.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.98% in past 5-day. Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) showed a performance of 27.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.82 million shares which calculate 3.45 days to cover the short interests.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nuvation Bio Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 152.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 13.70.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.01% institutions for Nuvation Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NUVB for having 32.67 million shares of worth $58.81 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Omega Fund Management, Llc, which was holding about 15.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.13 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.68 million shares of worth $14.24 million or 3.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.42 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.89 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.