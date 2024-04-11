How To Know If Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) Is Expensive At $2.34.

In recent trading session, Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.34 trading at $0.14 or 6.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $160.79M. That most recent trading price of NIU’s stock is at a discount of -105.98% from its 52-week high price of $4.82 and is indicating a premium of 32.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 404.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.14%, in the last five days NIU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $2.34 price level, adding 4.1% to its value on the day. Niu Technologies ADR’s shares saw a change of 6.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.61% in past 5-day. Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) showed a performance of 23.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 million shares which calculate 3.2 days to cover the short interests.

Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $468.37 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.12% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 182.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.98%.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 20 and May 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.32% institutions for Niu Technologies ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NIU for having 1.75 million shares of worth $6.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 1.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.63 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.98 million shares of worth $3.04 million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.