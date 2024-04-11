How To Know If Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) Is Expensive At $10.28.

In last trading session, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.28 trading at -$0.44 or -4.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $588.94M. That closing price of NNOX’s stock is at a discount of -120.72% from its 52-week high price of $22.69 and is indicating a premium of 52.43% from its 52-week low price of $4.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.10%, in the last five days NNOX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $10.28 price level, adding 9.75% to its value on the day. Nano X Imaging Ltd’s shares saw a change of 61.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.34% in past 5-day. Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) showed a performance of 9.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.85 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nano X Imaging Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.74% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.80% in the current quarter and calculating 19.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 147.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.41 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $2.45 million and $2.58 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 80.20% while estimating it to be 107.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -91.56% during past 5 years.

NNOX Dividends

Nano X Imaging Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 20 and May 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.50% institutions for Nano X Imaging Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NNOX for having 3.7 million shares of worth $38.08 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 6.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 1.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.66 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 1.17 million shares of worth $12.02 million or 2.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $5.0 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.