How To Know If MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) Is Expensive At $4.17.

In last trading session, MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) saw 18.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.17 trading at -$0.12 or -2.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.92M. That closing price of MDIA’s stock is at a discount of -64.51% from its 52-week high price of $6.86 and is indicating a premium of 90.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.80%, in the last five days MDIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $4.17 price level, adding 39.21% to its value on the day. MediaCo Holding Inc’s shares saw a change of 870.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 218.32% in past 5-day. MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) showed a performance of 749.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4250.0 shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.52% institutions for MediaCo Holding Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Standard General L.P. is the top institutional holder at MDIA for having 16.8 million shares of worth $19.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 82.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 33799.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39206.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11026.0 shares of worth $12790.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9137.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10598.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.