How To Know If Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) Is Expensive At $2.41.

In recent trading session, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.41 trading at -$0.01 or -0.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $127.20M. That most recent trading price of MAXN’s stock is at a discount of -1514.52% from its 52-week high price of $38.91 and is indicating a premium of 3.32% from its 52-week low price of $2.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days MAXN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $2.41 price level, adding 20.2% to its value on the day. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -66.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.73% in past 5-day. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) showed a performance of -26.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.04 million shares which calculate 4.45 days to cover the short interests.

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.20% in the current quarter and calculating -352.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $232.55 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $203.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $323.5 million and $318.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -28.10% while estimating it to be -36.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.81% during past 5 years.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 15 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Insiders are in possession of 38.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.06% institutions for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MAXN for having 3.98 million shares of worth $9.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 7.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.02 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho Clean Power ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 1.21 million shares of worth $2.88 million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $2.71 million in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.