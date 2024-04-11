How To Know If Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) Is Expensive At $0.48.

In recent trading session, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at $0.1 or 24.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.19M. That most recent trading price of LXEH’s stock is at a discount of -1256.25% from its 52-week high price of $6.51 and is indicating a premium of 29.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 768.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.90%, in the last five days LXEH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $0.48 price level. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -78.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.80% in past 5-day. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) showed a performance of -90.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.26% institutions for Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LXEH for having 14960.0 shares of worth $7240.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rhumbline Advisers, which was holding about 4330.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2095.0.