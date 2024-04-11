How To Know If Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) Is Expensive At $7.19.

In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw 2.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.19 trading at $0.23 or 3.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.17B. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -72.18% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 47.01% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.30%, in the last five days LAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $7.19 price level, adding 2.57% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s shares saw a change of 12.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.41% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of 23.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.34 million shares which calculate 3.9 days to cover the short interests.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -700.00% while that of industry is 18.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.15% during past 5 years.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.24% institutions for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) that are currently holding shares of the company. General Motors Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at LAC for having 30.0 million shares of worth $215.73 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 18.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.8 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 1.79 million shares of worth $12.9 million or 1.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $11.07 million in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.