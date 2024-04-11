How To Know If i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) Is Expensive At $1.19.

In last trading session, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) saw 3.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at -$0.02 or -1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $372.70M. That closing price of IAUX’s stock is at a discount of -127.73% from its 52-week high price of $2.71 and is indicating a premium of 3.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.65%, in the last five days IAUX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $1.19 price level, adding 21.19% to its value on the day. i-80 Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of -32.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.05% in past 5-day. i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) showed a performance of -24.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.82 million shares which calculate 8.48 days to cover the short interests.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.83% institutions for i-80 Gold Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Sprott Inc. is the top institutional holder at IAUX for having 22.7 million shares of worth $51.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP, which was holding about 20.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.67 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15.92 million shares of worth $35.81 million or 5.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.46 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $24.67 million in the company or a holder of 4.27% of company’s stock.