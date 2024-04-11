How To Know If Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) Is Expensive At $0.13.

In last trading session, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at -$0.01 or -1.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.23M. That closing price of GWAV’s stock is at a discount of -761.54% from its 52-week high price of $1.12 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.68%, in the last five days GWAV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 21.21% to its value on the day. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of -76.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.53% in past 5-day. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) showed a performance of -69.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77060.0 shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.19% during past 5 years.

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.37% institutions for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Arena Investors LP is the top institutional holder at GWAV for having 0.97 million shares of worth $0.74 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 29.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Truist Financial Corp, which was holding about 60000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45660.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 38204.0 shares of worth $29799.0 or 1.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12936.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9844.0 in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.