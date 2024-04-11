How To Know If Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Is Expensive At $3.34.

In recent trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 27.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.34 trading at $0.01 or 0.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.16B. That most recent trading price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -17.37% from its 52-week high price of $3.92 and is indicating a premium of 20.06% from its 52-week low price of $2.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $3.34 price level, adding 1.47% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -1.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.54% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of 3.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62.96 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grab Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 109.09% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $636.36 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $677.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $525 million and $567 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.20% while estimating it to be 19.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.25% during past 5 years.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 17 and May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.34% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at GRAB for having 709.27 million shares of worth $2.43 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 18.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 288.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $989.28 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 70.87 million shares of worth $243.08 million or 1.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 52.03 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $199.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.