How To Know If fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) Is Expensive At $1.47.

In recent trading session, fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) saw 2.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.47 trading at -$0.04 or -2.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $440.27M. That most recent trading price of FUBO’s stock is at a discount of -163.27% from its 52-week high price of $3.87 and is indicating a premium of 29.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.65%, in the last five days FUBO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.47 price level, adding 11.71% to its value on the day. fuboTV Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.77% in past 5-day. fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) showed a performance of -4.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63.66 million shares which calculate 4.54 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that fuboTV Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.14% while that of industry is 25.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.50% in the current quarter and calculating 5.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $381.3 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $355.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $324.37 million and $312.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.50% while estimating it to be 13.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.86% during past 5 years.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.67% institutions for fuboTV Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at FUBO for having 24.34 million shares of worth $50.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 51.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 38.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.31 million shares of worth $19.37 million or 19.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.7 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.99 million in the company or a holder of 9.91% of company’s stock.