How To Know If Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) Is Expensive At $0.16.

In last trading session, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.01 or 1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.89M. That closing price of CYN’s stock is at a discount of -762.5% from its 52-week high price of $1.38 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.89%, in the last five days CYN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 18.58% to its value on the day. Cyngn Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.27% in past 5-day. Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) showed a performance of -16.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.1 million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cyngn Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.88% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 58.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 115.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $360k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $540k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $872k and $551k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -58.70% while estimating it to be -2.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.02% during past 5 years.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.68% institutions for Cyngn Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Redpoint Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at CYN for having 2.46 million shares of worth $2.87 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.68 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $0.56 million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.