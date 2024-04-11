How To Know If CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) Is Expensive At $4.73.

In last trading session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw 3.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.73 trading at -$0.11 or -2.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.13M. That closing price of CXAI’s stock is at a discount of -343.97% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 78.22% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.27%, in the last five days CXAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $4.73 price level, adding 28.12% to its value on the day. CXApp Inc’s shares saw a change of 266.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.25% in past 5-day. CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) showed a performance of 145.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.15 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.99% institutions for CXApp Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CXAI for having 0.27 million shares of worth $1.28 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 90033.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.43 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 89820.0 shares of worth $0.42 million or 0.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50571.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.