How To Know If Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Is Expensive At $1.93.

In last trading session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw 11.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.93 trading at -$0.04 or -1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $582.59M. That closing price of BITF’s stock is at a discount of -102.59% from its 52-week high price of $3.91 and is indicating a premium of 57.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.78%, in the last five days BITF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $1.93 price level, adding 17.17% to its value on the day. Bitfarms Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -33.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.87% in past 5-day. Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) showed a performance of -19.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.85 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bitfarms Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.38% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 72.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.96 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.31% during past 5 years.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 19 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.07% institutions for Bitfarms Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BITF for having 6.3 million shares of worth $9.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 4.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.22 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.42 million shares of worth $23.22 million or 5.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.26 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.