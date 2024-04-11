How To Know If Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) Is Expensive At $3.81.

In last trading session, Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.81 trading at $0.04 or 1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.33M. That closing price of BIG’s stock is at a discount of -222.05% from its 52-week high price of $12.27 and is indicating a premium of 8.92% from its 52-week low price of $3.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.06%, in the last five days BIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $3.81 price level, adding 5.93% to its value on the day. Big Lots Inc’s shares saw a change of -51.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.54% in past 5-day. Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) showed a performance of -7.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.84 million shares which calculate 4.51 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Big Lots Inc (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Big Lots Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.81% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -14.70% in the current quarter and calculating 13.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.04 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.08 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 24 and May 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.20% institutions for Big Lots Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BIG for having 3.14 million shares of worth $27.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.98 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.23 million shares of worth $12.59 million or 4.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.33 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.