How To Know If Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) Is Expensive At $0.78.

In last trading session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at -$0.01 or -0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $102.66M. That closing price of ASM’s stock is at a discount of -29.49% from its 52-week high price of $1.01 and is indicating a premium of 48.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 672.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.57%, in the last five days ASM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 9.3% to its value on the day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 49.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.40% in past 5-day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) showed a performance of 42.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.00% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.08 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $9.82 million and $9.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.10% while estimating it to be 49.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.92% during past 5 years.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.78% institutions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASM for having 1.34 million shares of worth $0.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., which was holding about 0.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.56 million.