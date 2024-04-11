How To Know If Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Is Expensive At $47.04.

In last trading session, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw 11.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.04 trading at $8.1 or 20.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.08B. That closing price of ALPN’s stock is at a premium of 8.84% from its 52-week high price of $42.88 and is indicating a premium of 85.74% from its 52-week low price of $6.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.80%, in the last five days ALPN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $47.04 price level, adding 1.67% to its value on the day. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 146.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.43% in past 5-day. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) showed a performance of 32.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.61 million shares which calculate 4.74 days to cover the short interests.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 301.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -175.00% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -55.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -73.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.52 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.56% during past 5 years.

ALPN Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.20% institutions for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the top institutional holder at ALPN for having 6.71 million shares of worth $68.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 4.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.85 million shares of worth $8.76 million or 1.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.73 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.02 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.