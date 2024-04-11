Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) At $1.97: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $287.07M. That most recent trading price of GROY’s stock is at a discount of -25.89% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 40.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 638.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) trade information

In the last five days GROY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 5.74% to its value on the day. Gold Royalty Corp’s shares saw a change of 34.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.01% in past 5-day. Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) showed a performance of -0.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.08 million shares which calculate 2.65 days to cover the short interests.

Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gold Royalty Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 0.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 216.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.84% institutions for Gold Royalty Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GROY for having 5.43 million shares of worth $9.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 2.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.51 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.94 million shares of worth $6.32 million or 3.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51444.0 shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $75108.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.