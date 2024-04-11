Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.12?

In last trading session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) saw 15.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at -$0.04 or -3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.28B. That closing price of DNA’s stock is at a discount of -127.68% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 8.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.45%, in the last five days DNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -33.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.75% in past 5-day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) showed a performance of -8.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 262.24 million shares which calculate 9.97 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.95% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.30% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $46.04 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $80.7 million and $80.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -43.00% while estimating it to be -33.90% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.50%.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.72% institutions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at DNA for having 241.08 million shares of worth $448.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 182.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $329.77 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 116.78 million shares of worth $211.37 million or 7.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $92.57 million in the company or a holder of 3.19% of company’s stock.