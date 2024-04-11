FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) Falls -3.04%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.19 trading at -$0.1 or -3.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $167.63M. That closing price of FNGR’s stock is at a discount of -149.84% from its 52-week high price of $7.97 and is indicating a premium of 59.87% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 298.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.04%, in the last five days FNGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $3.19 price level, adding 19.04% to its value on the day. FingerMotion Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.91% in past 5-day. FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) showed a performance of 40.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.72 million shares which calculate 7.6 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.69% during past 5 years.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 28 and June 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.08% institutions for FingerMotion Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at FNGR for having 100000.0 shares of worth $0.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 93647.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.28 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 83540.0 shares of worth $0.43 million or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25594.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $41718.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.