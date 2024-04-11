Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) 0.89% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw 41.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at -$0.02 or -18.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.87M. That closing price of FFIE’s stock is at a discount of -130300.0% from its 52-week high price of $117.36 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.78%, in the last five days FFIE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 21.67% to its value on the day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s shares saw a change of -86.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.89% in past 5-day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) showed a performance of -29.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.21 million shares which calculate 1.04 days to cover the short interests.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.40% in the current quarter and calculating -261.20% decrease in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.04 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.01% institutions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at FFIE for having 0.61 million shares of worth $9.8 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.39 million shares of worth $6.3 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.66 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.