Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.42?

In recent trading session, Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.42 trading at -$0.24 or -6.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.99M. That most recent trading price of WAVE’s stock is at a discount of -44.44% from its 52-week high price of $4.94 and is indicating a premium of 70.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 993.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.51%, in the last five days WAVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $3.42 price level, adding 30.77% to its value on the day. Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR’s shares saw a change of 175.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 173.74% in past 5-day. Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE) showed a performance of 151.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9500.0 shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.

WAVE Dividends

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.61% institutions for Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at WAVE for having 11779.0 shares of worth $29447.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 6615.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16537.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1986.0 shares of worth $6102.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1455.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3564.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.