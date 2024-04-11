Does Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) Look Expensive At $10.52? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.52 trading at $0.1 or 1.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.27B. That most recent trading price of ZIM’s stock is at a discount of -108.08% from its 52-week high price of $21.89 and is indicating a premium of 39.26% from its 52-week low price of $6.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.01%, in the last five days ZIM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $10.52 price level, adding 7.31% to its value on the day. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s shares saw a change of 6.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.19% in past 5-day. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) showed a performance of -9.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.22 million shares which calculate 5.23 days to cover the short interests.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 106.51% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 404.00% in the current quarter and calculating 106.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.58 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.37 billion and $1.31 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.90% while estimating it to be 14.10% for the next quarter.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.93% institutions for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ZIM for having 2.69 million shares of worth $33.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.92 million.

On the other hand, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $7.78 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.68 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.