Does Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) Look Expensive At $1.57? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) saw 2.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at -$0.01 or -0.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.58M. That closing price of RVSN’s stock is at a discount of -1388.54% from its 52-week high price of $23.37 and is indicating a premium of 35.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.63%, in the last five days RVSN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 31.74% to its value on the day. Rail Vision Ltd’s shares saw a change of 3.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.93% in past 5-day. Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) showed a performance of -48.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rail Vision Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.47% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -66.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.35% during past 5 years.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.01% institutions for Rail Vision Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the top institutional holder at RVSN for having 27819.0 shares of worth $43675.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ria Advisory Group LLC , which was holding about 23000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36110.0.