Does OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Look Expensive At $2.07? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at -$0.02 or -0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $194.79M. That closing price of OGI’s stock is at a discount of -41.06% from its 52-week high price of $2.92 and is indicating a premium of 53.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.96%, in the last five days OGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $2.07 price level, adding 12.66% to its value on the day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.61% in past 5-day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) showed a performance of 6.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.56 million shares which calculate 4.74 days to cover the short interests.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -280.00% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $119 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.20% institutions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at OGI for having 1.84 million shares of worth $4.71 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 0.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.24 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.02 million shares of worth $3.15 million or 2.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.47 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.