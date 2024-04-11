Does Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) Look Expensive At $0.98? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 129.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at -$0.02 or -2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.31B. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -278.57% from its 52-week high price of $3.71 and is indicating a premium of 46.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 131.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 93.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.14%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 9.26% to its value on the day. Nikola Corp’s shares saw a change of 11.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.73% in past 5-day. Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of 47.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 252.38 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nikola Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.84% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.50% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 373.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.98 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $11.12 million and $15.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.70% while estimating it to be 55.20% for the next quarter.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.55% institutions for Nikola Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at NKLA for having 107.03 million shares of worth $104.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 8.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 77.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75.49 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34.46 million shares of worth $33.72 million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.19 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $14.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.