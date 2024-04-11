Does Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Look Expensive At $0.05? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) saw 13.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.05 trading at $0.0 or -0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.65M. That closing price of IVP’s stock is at a discount of -8100.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.10 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.57%, in the last five days IVP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.05 price level, adding 10.71% to its value on the day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.69% in past 5-day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) showed a performance of -4.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

IVP Dividends

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.94% institutions for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. is the top institutional holder at IVP for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 3.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.