Does Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Look Expensive At $5.90? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) saw 1.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.90 trading at -$0.13 or -2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $466.10M. That closing price of SUPV’s stock is at a discount of -8.14% from its 52-week high price of $6.38 and is indicating a premium of 70.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.16%, in the last five days SUPV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $5.90 price level, adding 7.52% to its value on the day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 45.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.61% in past 5-day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) showed a performance of 34.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 192.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -27.16% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 400.00% in the current quarter and calculating -70.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.51% during past 5 years.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.72% institutions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at SUPV for having 1.02 million shares of worth $6.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Long Focus Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.28 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 0.4 million shares of worth $2.38 million or 0.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 82600.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $0.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.