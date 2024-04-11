Does Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) Look Expensive At $28.99? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.99 trading at $0.14 or 0.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.46B. That most recent trading price of GGAL’s stock is at a discount of -4.04% from its 52-week high price of $30.16 and is indicating a premium of 65.82% from its 52-week low price of $9.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days GGAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $28.99 price level, adding 3.88% to its value on the day. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s shares saw a change of 67.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.37% in past 5-day. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) showed a performance of 27.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.38 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.40% in the current quarter and calculating 65.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 95.30% from the last financial year’s standing. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.66% during past 5 years.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.77% institutions for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. INCA Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at GGAL for having 2.65 million shares of worth $45.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 1.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.21 million.

On the other hand, Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.41 million shares of worth $7.13 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.39 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.