Does Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLV) Look Expensive At $1.97? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at -$2.01 or -50.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.63M. That most recent trading price of ENLV’s stock is at a discount of -132.99% from its 52-week high price of $4.59 and is indicating a premium of 39.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 88.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -50.49%, in the last five days ENLV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 53.21% to its value on the day. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd’s shares saw a change of -27.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -47.59% in past 5-day. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLV) showed a performance of -52.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 39.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.87% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.20% in the current quarter and calculating 43.20% increase in the next quarter. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.51% during past 5 years.

ENLV Dividends

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 24 and June 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.93% institutions for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier Scma is the top institutional holder at ENLV for having 65000.0 shares of worth $0.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 56689.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.