Does Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) Look Expensive At $1.29? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at -$0.22 or -14.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $189.73M. That closing price of NRGV’s stock is at a discount of -175.19% from its 52-week high price of $3.55 and is indicating a discount of -4.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 827.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.57%, in the last five days NRGV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 29.89% to its value on the day. Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.29% in past 5-day. Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) showed a performance of -34.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.62 million shares which calculate 15.64 days to cover the short interests.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Energy Vault Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.72% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.90% in the current quarter and calculating 38.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.75 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $11.42 million and $55.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.10% while estimating it to be -41.70% for the next quarter.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.95% institutions for Energy Vault Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at NRGV for having 18.54 million shares of worth $23.91 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 12.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sailingstone Capital Partners LLC, which was holding about 6.91 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.91 million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Energy Transition Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.73 million shares of worth $6.1 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.15 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $4.07 million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.