Does Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) Look Expensive At $4.19? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) saw 33.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.19 trading at $1.52 or 57.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $116.26M. That most recent trading price of ELYM’s stock is at a premium of 11.22% from its 52-week high price of $3.72 and is indicating a premium of 44.15% from its 52-week low price of $2.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39910.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 57.08%, in the last five days ELYM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $4.19 price level, adding 8.52% to its value on the day. Eliem Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 55.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 50.33% in past 5-day. Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) showed a performance of 65.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13000.0 shares which calculate 2.26 days to cover the short interests.

ELYM Dividends

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.39% institutions for Eliem Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ELYM for having 13.15 million shares of worth $36.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 48.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bml Capital Management, Llc, which was holding about 1.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.43 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.19 million shares of worth $0.53 million or 0.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 80918.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.