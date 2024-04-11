Does E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) Look Expensive At $2.77? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) saw 2.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.77 trading at $0.08 or 2.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.47M. That closing price of EJH’s stock is at a discount of -1596.75% from its 52-week high price of $47.00 and is indicating a premium of 58.12% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 615.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.97%, in the last five days EJH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $2.77 price level, adding 24.52% to its value on the day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -86.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 57.39% in past 5-day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) showed a performance of 105.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.23% institutions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at EJH for having 79064.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 32877.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46488.0.