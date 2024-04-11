Does Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) Look Expensive At $0.43? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at $0.04 or 10.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.52M. That most recent trading price of COEP’s stock is at a discount of -409.3% from its 52-week high price of $2.19 and is indicating a premium of 32.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 236.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.26%, in the last five days COEP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 10.42% to its value on the day. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -45.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.46% in past 5-day. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) showed a performance of 1.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.48% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -311.69% during past 5 years.

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.11% institutions for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at COEP for having 2.33 million shares of worth $3.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Creative Planning, which was holding about 0.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.0 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 81672.0 shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22919.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $43431.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.