Does Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) Look Expensive At $0.09? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw 73.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at -$0.01 or -4.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.73M. That closing price of BSFC’s stock is at a discount of -3188.89% from its 52-week high price of $2.96 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.18%, in the last five days BSFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 43.75% to its value on the day. Blue Star Foods Corp’s shares saw a change of -36.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.51% in past 5-day. Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) showed a performance of -15.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.69 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2024.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 16 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.