Does Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) Look Expensive At $2.60? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.60 trading at -$0.21 or -7.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.13M. That closing price of AUUD’s stock is at a discount of -1380.77% from its 52-week high price of $38.50 and is indicating a premium of 45.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.47%, in the last five days AUUD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $2.60 price level, adding 54.39% to its value on the day. Auddia Inc’s shares saw a change of -58.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 62.50% in past 5-day. Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) showed a performance of -17.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55200.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.72% during past 5 years.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.43% institutions for Auddia Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ayrton Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at AUUD for having 0.24 million shares of worth $99380.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc., which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75673.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $63816.0 or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39965.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16501.0 in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.