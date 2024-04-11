Does AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) Look Expensive At $3.04? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.04 trading at -$0.01 or -0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $90.50M. That closing price of ANTX’s stock is at a discount of -630.92% from its 52-week high price of $22.22 and is indicating a premium of 10.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 448.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.33%, in the last five days ANTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $3.04 price level, adding 14.12% to its value on the day. AN2 Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -85.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.79% in past 5-day. AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) showed a performance of 3.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AN2 Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -79.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.30% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.50% in the current quarter and calculating 22.20% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -73.03% during past 5 years.

ANTX Dividends

AN2 Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.26% institutions for AN2 Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ANTX for having 3.77 million shares of worth $32.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 1.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.47 million shares of worth $3.96 million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 60179.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.51 million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.