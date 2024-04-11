Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) At $2.06: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.06 trading at $0.05 or 2.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $538.43M. That most recent trading price of DADA’s stock is at a discount of -285.44% from its 52-week high price of $7.94 and is indicating a premium of 33.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.24%, in the last five days DADA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $2.06 price level, adding 2.83% to its value on the day. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -38.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.31% in past 5-day. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) showed a performance of -17.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.92 million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 144.44% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 140.00% in the current quarter and calculating 700.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $368.31 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $426.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $356.61 million and $383.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.30% while estimating it to be 11.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.92% during past 5 years.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.