Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) At $15.05: What To Do?

In last trading session, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw 22.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.05 trading at -$0.28 or -1.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.39B. That closing price of CLSK’s stock is at a discount of -64.25% from its 52-week high price of $24.72 and is indicating a premium of 84.19% from its 52-week low price of $2.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 36.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.83%, in the last five days CLSK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/04/24 when the stock touched $15.05 price level, adding 15.21% to its value on the day. Cleanspark Inc’s shares saw a change of 36.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.01% in past 5-day. Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) showed a performance of -11.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.2 million shares which calculate 0.51 days to cover the short interests.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cleanspark Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 306.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 89.15% while that of industry is 10.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 149.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $103.17 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $109.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.20% during past 5 years.

CLSK Dividends

Cleanspark Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.56% institutions for Cleanspark Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Toroso Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLSK for having 3.89 million shares of worth $16.7 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 79.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 3.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 70.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.0 million shares of worth $17.16 million or 82.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.89 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23.4 million in the company or a holder of 79.90% of company’s stock.